Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $92.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

