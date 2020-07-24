Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

