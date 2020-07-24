Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2,925.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 64,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $13.06 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

