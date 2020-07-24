BT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,269.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

