Busey Wealth Management Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The company has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,077 shares of company stock worth $116,087,856. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

