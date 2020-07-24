Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $3,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,430.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $298.68 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $323.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

