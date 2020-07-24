Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 140,182 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

