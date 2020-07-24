Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Old Republic International by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

ORI opened at $16.85 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

