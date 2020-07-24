Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

