Busey Wealth Management Has $147,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,207,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 116,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

