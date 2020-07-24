Busey Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

SCS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

