Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.76 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

