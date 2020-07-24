Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,342,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.