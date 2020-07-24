Busey Wealth Management Invests $220,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $376,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $439,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,513.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.08 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,170.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $822.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.