Busey Wealth Management Invests $223,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

