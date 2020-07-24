Busey Wealth Management Invests $254,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

