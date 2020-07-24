Busey Wealth Management Invests $257,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $2,120,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.85. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.