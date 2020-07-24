Busey Wealth Management Purchases 1,183 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.