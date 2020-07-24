Busey Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,808 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.