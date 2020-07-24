Busey Wealth Management Sells 193 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.90.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

