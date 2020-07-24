Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,354 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

