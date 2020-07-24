Busey Wealth Management Sells 897 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

