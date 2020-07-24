Busey Wealth Management Sells 909 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,041,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,462,000 after buying an additional 944,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,456,593 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

