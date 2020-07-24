Busey Wealth Management Sells 968 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 43,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

