Busey Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $48,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.