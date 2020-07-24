Busey Wealth Management Trims Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

