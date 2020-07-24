Cairn Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 210,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

