Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.35 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.56% from the company’s current price.

CESDF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

CESDF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

