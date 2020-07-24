Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

