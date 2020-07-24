Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $1,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,077 shares of company stock valued at $116,087,856 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $188.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,047.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

