Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,989.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Cardtronics PLC has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

