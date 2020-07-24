Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cascades from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cascades from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Cascades has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.