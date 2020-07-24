Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Chart Industries worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 79,671 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.