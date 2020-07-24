Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $40,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,066.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $888.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total value of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $18,329,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,042.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

