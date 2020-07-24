Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,969,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after buying an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,024,000 after buying an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock worth $6,767,873 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,121.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,066.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $888.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,042.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

