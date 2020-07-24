Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.17 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,850 shares of company stock worth $6,592,517 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

