Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $52,629,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,179,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 274.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 299,329 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $818,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.