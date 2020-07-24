Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 70.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.75. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Financial Cor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

