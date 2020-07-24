Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,535.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

