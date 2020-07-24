Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Continental Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Continental Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLR opened at $17.31 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock worth $101,516,306 over the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

