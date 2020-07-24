Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

