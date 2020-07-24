Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

