CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

