Daniel Vitt Sells 6,300 Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IMUX stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $17.43.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Immunic by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMUX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

