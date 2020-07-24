Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 351,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 323,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $77.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

