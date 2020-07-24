Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.97. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 45,300 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Get Dividend And Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend And Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend And Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.