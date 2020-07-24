Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,724,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,259,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,280,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,084,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of DCI opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

