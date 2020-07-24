DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.53% of DXP Enterprises worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Halter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $122,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $339.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $300.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

