Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $678.75 million, a PE ratio of 287.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

