EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Citigroup cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ESYJY stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

